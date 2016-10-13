Informational booths near the mall's center court will include local groups as well as Cynthia Eggl, the author of "Boundless Blessings and God's Grace: My Journey Through Breast Cancer," who will sign copies of her book.

West Acres is asking customers and staff to wear pink to the event on Friday and post photos with @WestAcresMall or #WAgoesPink to Instagram or Twitter, or post a photo to the West Acres Facebook page. The mall will donate $5 to local breast cancer research for each qualifying photo.

All change collected from the fountain near J.C. Penney between Friday and Sunday, Oct. 14, will be donated to local breast cancer research.

For more information, visit www.westacresblog.com/happenings/third-annual-pink-event-october-14.