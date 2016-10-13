Search
    Heitkamp hires interns, fellows

    By Forum staff reports on Oct 13, 2016 at 11:39 p.m.

    BISMARCK—U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp has hired nine interns and fellows in her Washington, D.C. and North Dakota offices.

    At her Washington, office, local interns are Anna Diederich, Fargo, a graduate of Arizona State University where she studied business management with a concentration in international business and tourism; and Tariro Makoni, Minot, a junior at Johns Hopkins University where she is pursuing a double major in sociology and international studies with a focus on global business.

    At Heitkamp's Fargo office, Kelsey Boe, from Mylo, N.D., a North Dakota State University marketing major, was hired as an intern .

