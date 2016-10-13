Heitkamp hires interns, fellows
BISMARCK—U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp has hired nine interns and fellows in her Washington, D.C. and North Dakota offices.
At her Washington, office, local interns are Anna Diederich, Fargo, a graduate of Arizona State University where she studied business management with a concentration in international business and tourism; and Tariro Makoni, Minot, a junior at Johns Hopkins University where she is pursuing a double major in sociology and international studies with a focus on global business.
At Heitkamp's Fargo office, Kelsey Boe, from Mylo, N.D., a North Dakota State University marketing major, was hired as an intern .