Fargo residents offered free use of landfill Oct. 15-22

• Appliances are limited to two. No appliances with freon.

• Tires are limited to four passenger tires.

• Building materials (concrete, decking material, shingles, etc.) will not be accepted.

• Household hazardous waste (paint, stain, cleaners), as well as electronics, can be brought to the household hazardous waste facility, 606 43 ½ St. N. The facility is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Proof of residency will be required.

The landfill is at 4501 7th Ave. N. Landfill hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.Saturday.