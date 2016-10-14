Fargo residents offered free use of landfill Oct. 15-22
FARGO—The city of Fargo landfill will allow residents to dispose household items at no charge the week of Oct. 15-22.
• Residents must haul their household waste, including furniture, to the landfill.
• Appliances are limited to two. No appliances with freon.
• Tires are limited to four passenger tires.
• Building materials (concrete, decking material, shingles, etc.) will not be accepted.
• Household hazardous waste (paint, stain, cleaners), as well as electronics, can be brought to the household hazardous waste facility, 606 43 ½ St. N. The facility is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Proof of residency will be required.
The landfill is at 4501 7th Ave. N. Landfill hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.Saturday.