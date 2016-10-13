Seat-belt enforcement campaign starts Oct. 14

The extra enforcement and education campaign is coordinated by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Minnesota law states that drivers and passengers in all seating positions must be buckled up or seated in the correct child restraint. Officers will stop and ticket unbelted drivers or passengers.

Seat belts must be worn correctly — low and snug across the hips, and shoulder straps should never be tucked under an arm or behind the back. Car seat laws and guidelines include:

• In Minnesota, all children must be in a child restraint until they are 4 feet 9 inches tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.

• Rear-facing child seats: newborns to at least 1 year and 20 pounds; recommended up to age 2. It is safest to keep a child rear-facing as long as possible.

• Forward-facing seats: age 2 until around age 4. It's preferable to keep children in a harnessed restraint until they reach the maximum weight limit.

• Booster seats: Use after outgrowing a forward-facing harnessed restraint; safest to remain in a booster until 4 feet 9 inches tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.

• Seat belts: Use when children can sit with their back against the vehicle seat and have their knees bent comfortably over the edge with their feet touching the floor.