Fargo single-sort recycling option would cost $3 a month

Staff presented Fargo city commissioners with a recommendation to offer the more convenient recycling service, with the suggestion of allowing those who don't want to participate to opt out. Commissioners are expected to vote on the proposal Monday, Oct. 24.

Mayor Tim Mahoney said the proposal appears promising, with a projected cost much lower than once expected, based on early estimates.

"We were told it would be too expensive," he said after the briefing on Thursday, Oct. 13. "I think three dollars a month is going to be very doable."

Terry Ludlum, the city's solid waste utility director, told commissioners that some residents might not actually pay more by adding curbside recycling, since their volume of garbage will decrease.

"It may not cost you anything extra at all," Ludlum said, referring to residents' monthly costs.

Current residential garbage collection rates are $14 for a 96-gallon container, $9 for a 64-gallon container and $6 for a 48-gallon size.

Elsewhere in North Dakota, West Fargo and Bismarck offer curbside, single-sort recycling, both at a monthly cost of $5.35, but residents' monthly fees are lower because of city subsidies, according to figures presented by Ludlum.

Moorhead is exploring offering curbside, single-sort recycling and is projecting the monthly cost could range from $3.80 to $5.55, Ludlum said.

Fargo has offered free curbside recycling since 2009, but residents must separate the disposed items. With single-sort recycling, customers can toss all of their recyclable materials—including glass, plastic, newsprint, cardboard, aluminum and metal cans—into one container, to be sorted later.

After months of analysis, with input from a consultant, Fargo solid waste officials determined the city could provide the service most economically in partnership with MinnKota EnviroServices, which has been awarded a three-year contract with the city.

MinnKota's monthly charge for processing waste for recycling is $1.23 per customer, the largest component of the $2.94 monthly cost for handling a 96-gallon container.

The expense of buying the containers will cost each customer 75 cents per month, with the cost of hiring an additional 2½ workers adding 46 cents, and the cost of equipment, fuel and repair costing 96 cents.

The city expects the convenience of curbside, single-sort recycling will increase the stream of recycled materials—thus increasing the lifespan of the city landfill—to about 4,000 tons a year, up from the 1,300-ton average for the past five years.

"I think we're getting to the point where we've maxed out our curbside recycling program," Ludlum said.

The 4,000 tons of recyclable waste that could be collected each year corresponds to eight days of dumping volume at the landfill, he said.

As proposed, the option of curbside, single-sort recycling is limited to homes because of practical obstacles involving many apartments. The biggest challenge, Ludlum said, is lack of space for a collection bin.

Neighborhood recycling sites will remain an option, he said.

Commissioner John Strand asked officials to keep exploring ways of offering the service to apartments, saying that almost 60 percent of Fargo's households reside in apartments.