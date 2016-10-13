"This will probably be the pride of downtown Fargo when it's done," Ketchum said Thursday, Oct. 10, as he stood by the door of his second-floor office.

Construction noise, and the prospect of higher rents after the work is done - perhaps three times what he pays now - are worries. Plus, he doesn't want to move twice in the same building.

The project is being done in phases, but with whole floors being gutted and renovated one at one time, tenants will have to move to floors not yet being worked on, then back into renovated offices, say officials with Kilbourne Group, which owns the building.

Ketcham is one of the tenants with work already underway nearby. Just down the hall, a sign on plastic sheeting warns of asbestos being removed from another office.

"It's costly to move. It's an expensive proposition to move," Ketcham said, so "we want to make one move."

Greg Everett, executive director of Red River Youth for Christ, said it looks like his nonprofit will leave it's third-floor digs, too.

"I don't want to have to move to another area, just to move in 10 months," Everett said. "That's just too disruptive."

He has a lot of affection for the Black Building, but he also worries that rent increases at the end of renovation will be too much for his group. Plus, the nonprofit lost four needed parking spots to another downtown construction project, he said.

"I totally get it. We absolutely love this place," Everett said. "But as a nonprofit, we don't have a huge budget. I'm sad, because we love where we're at. The building needs upgrades. That's just reality."

Roy Wasche, in the fourth-floor office of Farmers National Co., said he also doesn't want to move twice in the Black Building.

"Good for the building. It (renovation) needs to be done," he said. "Bad for me, because I'll have to leave."

Since buying the building, Kilbourne Group has gotten the 1931-vintage structure added to the National Register of Historic Places, said Project Manager Deb Wendel-Daub.

About $6 million of the expected $7.7 million price tag for the project will be spent on electrical, heating, air conditioning and ventilation system upgrades, and replacing all of the windows, Wendel-Daub said. Asbestos abatement and soft costs - architect, consultant, and developer fees and studies - account for the rest.

Masonry and stone cleaning, and regrouting will happen in spring and summer 2017. And the Broadway storefront will be updated, she said.

Demolition of interior walls begins in November on the west side of the fifth floor so design and construction experts can refine the renovation plans before seeking bids, Wendel-Daub said.

Roof replacement is expected to start in late February or March, followed by finishing demolition on the fifth floor. Then demolition and renovation will take place month by month on the fourth, third and second floors, Wendel-Daub said.

More work will then wait until the bulk of the renovated office space is occupied, she said.

The Black Building has 80,000 square feet available on the second through eighth floors, Wendel-Daub said. To do it all at once could create a glut in the office space market, she said.

If the office space fills quickly, Phase II of the project — demolition and renovation of floors six through eight — could begin in late fall or early winter 2017, she said.

Phase III renovation of the basement, first floor and mezzanine levels could begin in mid-2018 if all goes well, Wendel-Daub said.

The phased approach to construction will allow tenants to move within the building and maintain continuity of operations, said Kilbourne Group spokeswoman Adrienne Olson.

The building had more than 80 tenants in January. That's drifted down to about 70 now, Olson said.

While rents are expected to rise for the renovated offices, Olson said Kilbourne Group is still working with tenants and will determine rental rates at the start of the floor-by-floor renovations in the spring.

Doug Stuckle is one of about a dozen artists who make up the cooperative Gallery 4 Ltd., which has a street-level shop fronting Broadway.

Stuckle said the group is glad that the phased approach to renovating the building has the first floor on the tail end of the project.

"That will give us a couple years" to decide whether to stay in the building or find a new home for the art gallery, he said.

Olson said Kilbourne Group is sure many of the remaining tenants will tough it out through construction.

"People are ready to have a better environment and a better space to have their business in," she said. "We want to get it ready for it's next century."

Kilbourne Group bought both the Black Building and neighboring Scan Design building. Documents filed with the city peg their value at $8.3 million. Wendel-Daub said there also will be some renovation work done on the second floor of the Scan Design building.

The cornerstone of the Black Building was laid on Nov. 17, 1930, and it opened for business in 1931.

Olson said the building once had its own newsletter and 4,000 people would do business there in a day.

Wendel-Daub said Kilbourne Group is applying for tax credits for historic buildings that could pay for up to 20 percent of the project's cost. The firm won't know just how much of the cost can be recouped until the work is finished and inspectors determine how true to its historic character the structure remains.

In January, the City Commission approved a package of property taxes estimated to be worth about $400,000. After the tax exemptions expire in 15 years, city officials estimate the building would pay about $143,000 a year in property taxes, City Planner Jim Gilmour said.