Michelle Newell, 45, was last heard from by those who knew her on Aug. 29. But last month, Ramsey County prosecutors charged the man she was last seen with, Timothy James Barr, with her murder.

The two were last seen by a farmer in rural Cass County, N.D. on Aug. 30, authorities said.

Authorities suspect Barr, 51, of Lakeville, killed Newell by running her over with a car and then disposed of her body, based on comments he made to police informants. Two friends of Newell's described Barr as a friend she had been spending time with recently, though authorities said Thursday there was a "strong possibility" that drugs were involved.

Ramsey County sheriff officials say Barr told one of their confidential informants he left Newell's remains in South Dakota, covered with hay in the corner of an abandoned barn or farm building. But because he was last spotted in North Dakota, officials have broadened their search to encompass the eastern portion of both states.

On Aug. 30, a farmer in rural Embden, N.D., saw both Barr and Newell walking on his property. He approached the two strangers and had a brief, "very friendly" conversation before both left. Embden is about 20 miles west of Fargo, just off I-94.

The following day, on Aug. 31, Barr had contact with Cass County sheriff deputies, after a property owner saw Barr lying in a ditch next to a broken-down car. The deputies did not see Newell, who was not reported missing until Sept. 8.

"Barr had asked the property owner not to call police because they would arrest him and take him to prison for the rest of his life," Barr's criminal complaint stated.

Still, Ramsey County sheriff commander Ty Sheridan said that based on the reports he read of the stop, Barr didn't appear to have broken any laws, so officers allowed him to go on his way.

Officials believe Barr headed south through eastern North and South Dakota before returning to the Twin Cities area. He was driving a 1997 Lincoln Continental bearing Minnesota license plates 484NBR.

On Sept. 5, police were called to a St. Paul address by a resident who saw Barr using bleach to clean out his car, parked on the street. Police spoke with Barr but did not detain him.

Sheridan said he was "unsure at this time" whether any evidence had been retained from Barr's car by the time investigators took possession of it on Sept. 20. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is examining the vehicle.

Both the Ramsey and Cass county sheriff's offices are asking anyone who lives east of Jamestown, N.D., or Aberdeen, S.D., to search their outbuildings and barns for anything suspicious. They also are asking Twin Cities residents to pass the message along to people who live in those areas or who go hunting there.

Law enforcement officials again acknowledged Thursday that the potential search area was vast and sparsely populated.

Barr has remained uncooperative with investigators since his Sept. 20 arrest. Sheriff officials pointed out Newell is a mother of four, and they hoped to find her remains "for the sake of closure for her family, for our continuing investigation and in the interest of justice."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ramsey County sheriff's office at 651-266-7320 or the Cass County sheriff at 701-241-5800.