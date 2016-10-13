Most of the candidates support the Fargo-Moorhead diversion project. Jim Steen, one of the five people running for the 1st Ward seat being vacated by Nancy Otto, said permanent flood protection is a need, not a want.

"If Fargo loses a flood, Moorhead loses also," said incumbent Steve Gehrtz, who's running unopposed for re-election in the 4th Ward. "All you have to do is look at Grand Forks. It took them years and years and years to recover."

Heidi Durand, an incumbent who's facing off against John Rowell in the 2nd Ward, shared her concern about displacing the cost of the project on people who won't benefit from it and about the project's timeline.

Rowell, citing Mayor Del Rae Williams' comments on the city's limitations, said, "There's always a gap with what we wish we could do and what we're able to do."

When asked about the negative impact of long-term construction projects, Matthew Kammerer, running for the 3rd Ward seat being vacated by Mike Hulett, acknowledged small businesses' struggles but said they'll benefit in the long term from improved roads.

Raymond Schultz, 1st Ward, said blanket reimbursements are not a good idea. Durand agreed.

"But we do have an obligation to hear from businesses that feel like their hardship has been unjust or undue," she said.

In response to a question about the arts, Rowell, who served on the Rourke Art Museum's board of directors, suggested supporting the artists who develop spaces for art projects.

Both Steen and Durand talked about using the arts as fuel for economic development.

"Moorhead has a bit of an identity crisis," Durand said. "Art is a way to fix that."

Schultz cited the "56560" mural on the side of Ace Hardware.

"Those are the things that make our city stand out," he said.

The moderator read statements from two of the candidates who weren't able to attend, Sara Watson Curry, who's running for the 1st Ward seat, and Joel Paulsen, who's in a two-person race with Kammerer. There are four council seats up for election, each carrying a term of four years.