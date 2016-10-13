The number of Minnesotans with disabilities working in government already has grown from 4 percent to 6.2 percent since 2014, when Gov. Mark Dayton signed an executive order. The order set a goal of having people with disabilities make up 7 percent of the state's 34,000 workers by 2018.

"That's progress, but we are not satisfied," Dayton said Thursday, noting that October is National Disabilities Awareness Month. "If we go beyond 7 percent, that's all the better."

The growth is thanks to the focus of two state programs: Connect 700, which allows people with disabilities to demonstrate their skills through an on-the job trial, and the Supported Worker program that allows up to three people with disabilities to share one of 50 full-time government positions.

Colleen Weick, executive director of the Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities, said the two state programs are essential for helping people who struggle with the interview process or have severe disabilities that limit the type of work they can do.

"We believe that state government should look like all of Minnesota in terms of both its diversity and inclusion," Weick said. "We know how to support people with disabilities on the job because of technology and accommodations."

Darlene Zangara, executive director of the state's Olmstead Implementation Office, said Minnesota's push to hire more people with disabilities was both "empowering and bold." Zangara's office works to ensure the state complies with a 1999 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that stipulated people with disabilities have the right to live in their communities rather than be segregated in institutions.

"This marks a giant leap in progress for our community and communities throughout Minnesota," Zangara said. "Accommodations are not about fixing things, but rather about finding what a person with a disability needs. It's also about we, all of us, taking responsibility to contribute to the success of a given person on a daily basis."

Dayton acknowledged the state's continued struggle to improve job prospects in the public sector for people with disabilities. Minnesota has one of the worst employment rates in the nation for people with developmental disabilities.

"We need to lead by example," Dayton said.

State officials encouraged residents interested in government jobs to attend a career fair planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Minnesota Senate Building.