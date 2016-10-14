Cass, Clay YMCA president Finstad to step down in May

Finstad, whose retirement is effective May 31, started with the local YMCA in 1975 as a part-time employee while attending college.

The job evolved into a full-time position and he eventually moved on to other positions with the YMCA, serving at various times as director of program services at the Bismarck YMCA, executive director of the Jamestown YMCA and executive director of the Beloit, Wis., YMCA.

He became president of the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties 24 years ago.

During those 24 years, the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties has grown to include two fitness facilities, 30 school programs, five early learning centers and three summer camps, including Camp Cormorant.

The YMCA includes 46 youth programs, 40 child care programs, 20 aquatics programs, 19 sports and enrichment programs, more than 150 group fitness classes and many special events.

Finstad was also instrumental in establishing Family Wellness in 2011, which along with the YMCA served more than 57,000 people in 2015.

"A strong community like this doesn't just happen. It's the result of Paul Finstad's steady leadership and stewardship," Rick Buresh, YMCA board president, said in a statement.

A national search to replace Finstad will begin in November.