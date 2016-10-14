Anti-abortion rally set for Friday evening in Fargo
FARGO—An anti-abortion rally is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in front of the Red River Women's Clinic at 512 1st Ave. N.
The event is part of a bus campaign by an organization called 40 Days for Life that aims to hold rallies in 50 states in 40 days between Sept. 28 and Nov. 6.
The bus tour is scheduled to make stops in more than 125 cities to hold rallies and prayer vigils.
The Red River Women's Clinic is North Dakota's only abortion provider.