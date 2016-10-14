Clown sighting reported in northwestern Wis. city

A short time later, a person reported seeing a clown running through the parking lot of the East End Super One followed by juveniles.

Darst saw a person wearing striped pants running through residential yards. He also saw two teens running a distance behind. Darst was unable to locate the clown, but spoke to the teens. They told Darst they spotted the clown in the neighborhood and were chasing it to see who it was.

The scary clown craze may be a boon for costume companies, however. According to a Reuters report, Minnesota online retailer HalloweenCostumes.com reported a 40 percent increase in the sale of clown costumes this year and Kentucky-based HalloweenExpress.com has seen a three-fold increase in the sale of clown masks.