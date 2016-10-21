Square dancing (Oct. 21, 2016)

22 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., Faith Journey Campus, 650 40th Ave. S., West Fargo, Royce Nelson, caller. Potluck meal served.

23 — Pairs and Squares, 2:30 p.m. mainstream, Battle Lake (Minn.) Senior Center, 205 W. Main St., Royce Nelson, caller.

25 — L & M Squares, 6:30 p.m., Cash Wise Community Room, 1401 33rd St. S., Fargo, Roger McNeil, club caller, Bernadette McNeil, club cuer, catered dinner at 5:45 p.m., (701) 388-5147, annual meeting time to be announced.

27 — Wadena Whirlaways, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Wadena (Minn.) VFW, 213 1st St. S.E., Richard Miller, caller, Donna Stone, cuer.

29 — ND Callers and Cuers Convention, 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m., El Zagal Clubhouse, 1429 3rd St. N., Fargo, Thor Sigurdson, instructor/caller, contact Bernadette McNeil at (701) 293-6620 or bernadette@rogermcneil.com, mainstream with announced plus, rounds and lines.

November

1 — Roger's Plus, 6:30 p.m., Park View Terrace Apts, 100 3rd St. N., Moorhead, Roger McNeil, caller. Note change of location.

4 — Prairie Promenaders, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Madison Community Room, 1040 29th St. N., Fargo, Jim Lizakowski, caller.

5 — Circle 8 Plus, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Royce Nelson, caller.

8 — L & M Squares, 6:30 p.m., Cash Wise Community Room, 1401 33rd St. S., Fargo, Roger McNeil, club caller, Bernadette McNeil, club cuer. Catered dinner at 5:45 p.m.

10 — Wadena Whirlaways, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Wadena (Minn.) VFW, 213 1st St. S.E., Tom Jacobs, caller, Donna Stone, cuer.

12 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Tom Allen, caller. Potluck meal served.

13 — Pairs and Squares, 2:30 p.m., mainstream, Battle Lake (Minn.) Senior Center, 205 W. Main St., Jim Lizakowski, caller.

15 — Rounds with Bernadette, 6:30 p.m., Park View Terrace Apts, 100 3rd St. N., Moorhead, Bernadette McNeil, cuer.

18 — Country Twirlers, 7:30 to 10 p.m., IOOF Hall, 118 W. Holmes St., Detroit Lakes, Minn., Royce Nelson, caller.

19 — Circle 8 Plus, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Jim Lizakowski, caller.

22 - L & M Squares, 6:30 p.m., Cash Wise Community Room, 1401 33rd St. S., Fargo, Roger McNeil, club caller, Bernadette McNeil, club cuer. Catered dinner at 5:45 p.m. Thanksgiving dance.

Dance listings

