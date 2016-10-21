Ag Digest (Oct. 21, 2016)

The North Dakota State University Extension Service is offering Design Your Succession Plan workshops at several locations throughout the state in the next six months.

The workshop will help farm and ranch families explore what they want for their business, whether that's transferring a viable business to the next generation or deciding how to divide the farm or ranch assets.

Participants will learn how to discuss the succession issue with the family, get started on developing a succession plan, and choose and work with legal and financial professionals who will help ensure the plan is workable. Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu./succession for more information.

Here are the locations, dates and times of the workshops:

• Devils Lake: Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and 10, 6 p.m., Armory Meeting Room; contact Brenda Langerud, (701) 662-7027 or brenda.langerud@ndsu.edu.

• Dickinson: Nov. 1 and 3, 5:30 p.m., Dickinson Research Extension Center; contact Samantha Roth, (701) 456-7665 or samantha.e.roth@ndsu.edu.

• Towner: Nov. 14, 17 and 21, 5:30 p.m., NDSU Extension Service's McHenry County office; contact Callie Johnson, (701) 537-5405 or callie.johnson@ndsu.edu.

• Langdon: Nov. 15 and 17, 5:30 p.m., Langdon Research Extension Center; contact Macine Lukach, (701) 256-2560 or macine.lukach@ndsu.edu.

• McClusky: Nov. 17, 21 and 22, 5:30 p.m., Sheridan County Courthouse; contact Nicole Wardner, (701) 363-2242 or nicole.wardner@ndsu.edu.

• Kindred: Nov. 21 and 28, Dec 5, 5:30 p.m., Kindred City Hall; contact Rita Ussatis, (701) 241-5700 or rita.ussatis@ndsu.edu.

• New Rockford: Nov. 21 and 28, Dec. 1, 6 p.m., NDSU Extension Service's Eddy County office; contact Tim Becker, (701) 947-2454 or tim.becker@ndsu.edu.

• Wishek: Nov. 21 and 28, Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m., Raile Insurance Building; contact Crystal Schaunaman, (701) 288-5180 or crystal.schaunaman@ndsu.edu.

• Jamestown: Nov. 29, Dec. 5 and 6, 5:30 p.m., NDSU Extension Service's Stutsman County office; contact Alicia Harstad, (701) 252-9030 or alicia.harstad@ndsu.edu.

• Watford City: Nov. 29, Dec. 1 and 6, 1:30 p.m., NDSU Extension Service's McKenzie County office building; contact Marcia Hellandsaas, (701) 444-3451 or marcia.hellandsaas@ndsu.edu.

• Washburn: Dec. 6, 8 and 13, 6 p.m., North Dakota 4-H Camp; contact Calandria Edwards, (701) 462-8541 or calandria.jarboe@ndsu.edu.

• Williston: Dec. 6 and 13, 1:30 p.m., Williston Research Extension Center; contact Danielle Steinhoff, (701) 577-4595 or danielle.steinhoff@ndsu.edu.

• Napoleon: Jan. 3, 9 and 10, 2017, 6 p.m., Logan County Courthouse; contact Sheldon Gerhardt, (701) 754-2504 or sheldon.gerhardt@ndsu.edu.

• Cavalier: Jan. 9 and 10, 2017, 6 p.m., Pembina County Courthouse; contact Samantha Lahman, (701) 265-8411 or samantha.lahman@ndsu.edu.

• Elgin: Jan. 10, 13 and 17, 2017, 11 a.m. Mountain time, Community Center Meeting Room; contact Katie Wirt, (701) 622-3470 or katie.wirt@ndsu.edu.

• Grand Forks: Jan. 17, 24 and 31, 2017, 5:30 p.m., NDSU Extension Service's Grand Forks County office; contact Willie Huot, (701) 780-8229 or willie.huot@ndsu.edu.

• Minot: Feb. 7 and 9, 2017, 5:30 p.m., Ward County Administration Building; contact Paige Brummund, (701) 857-6444 or paige.f.brummund@ndsu.edu.

• Oakes: March 14 and 16, 2017, 6 p.m., Oakes Ambulance Training Facility; contact Breana Kiser, (701) 349-3249, ext. 2, or breana.s.kiser.3@ndsu.edu.

ND trade office awarding funds to exporters

The North Dakota Trade Office (NDTO) has been awarded a $231,045 grant by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) through its State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) to build on North Dakota's success in expanding international exports.

NDTO will use the funds to create STEP ND 2016, a program that will enable eligible North Dakota companies to receive monetary reimbursement for international business activities. This one-year program is now accepting applications for activities through Sept. 29, 2017.

This is the third STEP Grant that the NDTO has received, with previous STEP grants awarded in 2012 and 2015.

STEP ND 2016 focuses on providing financial assistance and training to eligible North Dakota small businesses that export internationally or desire to enter the export market. Activities that qualify for reimbursement include trade missions and foreign trade shows, foreign market sales trips, USCS subscriptions, shipping of sample products abroad, website translations, foreign marketing materials and the ExporTech export assistance program.

Selection of companies will be first-come-first-served, based on pre-approval of their STEP ND program application and export expansion plan. Any North Dakota small business as defined under SBA guidelines is eligible to apply. Information and applications for STEP ND 2016 are available on the NDTO website at www.ndto.com.

Delegates from India visit ND soybean facilities

Delegates from India visited recently to take part in a reverse trade mission focusing on North Dakota soybeans. Twelve delegates from the South Asian country are participating in educational sessions, meetings with company representatives and an evaluation comparing North Dakota and Indian soybeans.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring also joined the group to support the trade relations established earlier this year during North Dakota's first India Trade Mission in February.

One outcome of the India Trade Mission was an agreement for the Northern Food Grade Soybean Association (NFGSA) to provide the first shipment ever of U.S. soybeans to India. The shipment was a large sample, five containers of soybeans that was distributed throughout India and tested for quality and consistency in comparison to Indian soybeans.

The companies visiting North Dakota are Indian soy food companies that have received the results of those tests and are looking to further their relationship with North Dakota soybean companies. Additional testing on North Dakota and Indian soybeans is taking place at the Northern Crops Institute (NCI) with Indian delegates in attendance.

India is North Dakota's eighth largest export market, with exports valued at $34 million in 2015, a 2 percent drop from 2014, but a 17 percent increase from 2013.