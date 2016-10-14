Two Wis. men charged with trying to travel overseas to join Islamic State
WASHINGTON -- Two Wisconsin men have been charged with attempting to travel overseas to join the Islamic State militant group, the Justice Department said on Friday.
Jason Michael Ludke, 35, and Yosvany Padylla-Conde, 30, both from Milwaukee, were arrested near San Angelo, Texas, allegedly while trying to travel to Mexico where they intended to acquire travel documents necessary to travel overseas to join Islamic State, the department said in a news release.