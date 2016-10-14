ND's Cramer, a Trump supporter, to give weekly GOP address

He will not, however, discuss the presidential race, according to Andrea Collin, Cramer's director of communications. Cramer has been a strong advocate for the Republican nominee Donald Trump. The weekly address will be available starting at 5 a.m. CDT at speaker.gov.

Cramer plans to talk about his party's agenda — a #BetterWay — emphasizing the need for businesses to operate more freely to create jobs and better the economy, according to a press release from House Speaker Paul Ryan's office.

"As I travel around North Dakota, my constituents tell me their greatest frustration is the overreach of the federal government," Cramer said in the release. "People feel the federal government is working against them, no matter how hard they work or how much they plan. That's why the Better Way is a solution-based agenda that can help get big government out of the way and put our nation on a better path."

He will also speak about energy and other topics central to North Dakota, Collin said.

"America's energy boom has the potential to support an additional 2.3 million jobs over the next two decades—and our agenda will ensure government doesn't get in the way," Ryan stated in the release. "Kevin has seen firsthand what smart regulation does for economic growth. Now, it's time to take these lessons learned and apply them on a national scale—that's a Better Way."