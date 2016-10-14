Gate City creates $2 million housing rehab loan pool in Fargo
FARGO — Gate City Bank has created a $2 million loan pool for the owners of older homes in Fargo as part of the city's Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative, officials announced Friday, Oct. 14.
In addition to the new funding, several improvements were made to the program, including:
• A decrease in the interest rate from 3.5 percent to 2.25 percent..
• A home that is 40 years old or older is eligible, regardless of its location within the city.
• The assessed value limit of a home for consideration is increasing from $175,000 to $250,000.
• The maximum loan amount will increase from $50,000 to $75,000.
The deadline to apply for loans is June 1. To learn more, visit www.cityoffargo.com/NRI.