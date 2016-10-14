In addition to the new funding, several improvements were made to the program, including:

• A decrease in the interest rate from 3.5 percent to 2.25 percent..

• A home that is 40 years old or older is eligible, regardless of its location within the city.

• The assessed value limit of a home for consideration is increasing from $175,000 to $250,000.

• The maximum loan amount will increase from $50,000 to $75,000.

The deadline to apply for loans is June 1. To learn more, visit www.cityoffargo.com/NRI.