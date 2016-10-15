Big Brothers Big Sisters to host anniversary breakfast
FARGO—The community is invited to the Big Brothers Big Sisters 50th anniversary breakfast at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave. N.
Charley Johnson, president and CEO of the Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau, will emcee the event, and attendees will hear from individuals who have been affected by Big Brothers Big Sisters Fargo-Moorhead.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at TheVillageFamily.org/BBBS50th or by calling (701) 451-4877.