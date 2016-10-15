Free shredding event Oct. 22 in Fargo

Area residents are invited to securely dispose of up to two boxes of sensitive personal documents and CDs.The event is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo, 2501 13th Ave S.

At a similar shredding event in April, 23,900 pounds of documents were collected in Fargo.

There will also be a drawing at each location for a free shredder from AARP.

For information about fraud and scams and how to protect yourself, visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.