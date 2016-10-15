Free shredding event Oct. 22 in Fargo
NORTH DAKOTA—AARP North Dakota, along with area partners, is offering a free shredding event to the public on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Fargo.
Area residents are invited to securely dispose of up to two boxes of sensitive personal documents and CDs.The event is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wells Fargo, 2501 13th Ave S.
At a similar shredding event in April, 23,900 pounds of documents were collected in Fargo.
There will also be a drawing at each location for a free shredder from AARP.
For information about fraud and scams and how to protect yourself, visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.