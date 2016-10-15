West Fargo Park District to host autumn pumpkin party
WEST FARGO—The West Fargo Park District will host its annual autumn pumpkin party from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Veterans Memorial Arena, 1201 7th Ave. E.
Pumpkin party activities include inflatable games, arts and craft projects, a special photo area and pumpkin painting. Pumpkins are available for $5.
There will also be a "Build a Scarecrow Corner," where those interested can bring old clothes and accessories and stuff them with provided straw and twine.
For more information, visit wfparks.org.