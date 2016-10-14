Moorhead public golf courses to conduct food drive Oct. 17
MOORHEAD—The Meadows and Village Green public golf courses in Moorhead will be hosting the 20th annual food drive on Monday, Oct. 17.
Golfers can donate a minimum of three nonperishable food items and receive free 18-hole green fees at The Meadows, 401 34th St. S., or Village Green, 3421 30th Ave. S. A $5 donation may be substituted for a single food item. Carts are extra.
For more information, call (218) 299-PUTT or visit moorheadgolf.com.