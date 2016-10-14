Search
    Moorhead public golf courses to conduct food drive Oct. 17

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:49 p.m.

    MOORHEAD—The Meadows and Village Green public golf courses in Moorhead will be hosting the 20th annual food drive on Monday, Oct. 17.

    Golfers can donate a minimum of three nonperishable food items and receive free 18-hole green fees at The Meadows, 401 34th St. S., or Village Green, 3421 30th Ave. S. A $5 donation may be substituted for a single food item. Carts are extra.

    For more information, call (218) 299-PUTT or visit moorheadgolf.com.

