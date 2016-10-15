Medicare Part D enrollment event Oct. 19 in Fargo

The North Dakota Insurance Department's health insurance counseling program staff is offering free assistance in switching or enrolling in a Medicare prescription drug plan. If you will be attending an event and have been given a yellow drug retrieval card, please bring it to the event for expedited service. Consumers also need to bring a list of their medications, including dosages and frequency.

Eligible North Dakotans who are unable to attend a Part D enrollment event have two other options:

• Call 2-1-1 by Nov. 19 from anywhere in North Dakota and have medication information ready. The top two or three plan choices will be mailed to beneficiaries.

• Visit www.medicare.gov and enter information in the "Plan Finder" tool. On the home page, click the green button labeled "find health and drug plans."

For details on the enrollment events, call SHIC at (888) 575-6611 or visit www.nd.gov/ndins.