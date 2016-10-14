New Fargo-Moorhead area bikeways map available

The map is available at a number of area businesses, agencies and nonprofits.

The list includes city halls in Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, and Dilworth; the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead; Great Northern Bicycle Co. in Fargo; Scheels stores in Moorhead and Fargo; and the F-M Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The map is also available electronically at Metro COG's website: www.fmmetrocog.org, or at the Fargo‐Moorhead bicycle information website, www.bikefm.org.

The previous version of the map was created in 2015.

The new map illustrates bicycle facilities that have been or will be implemented by the end of the year.

Beyond updated bicycle facilities, information about Great Rides Bikeshare station locations and important bicycle safety and rules of the road information are displayed on the maps.