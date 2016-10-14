Drivers will only be able to use outside lanes, however, while workers continue work on the center lanes. Because of tight turning lanes and corners, the city advises truck and delivery drivers to use other routes.

The speed limit will still be 25 mph.

A section of the road between 38th Street and 45th Street ws under construction since mid-April. The contractor, Master Construction, widened the road to six lanes to accommodate more traffic on the busy commercial corridor.

The project cost $10.6 million.

Workers still have some concrete work left as well as striping, landscaping, signage and lighting. Substantial completion of the project is scheduled for Oct. 28.