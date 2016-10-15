Marine Corps League expands to Fargo area

Regular membership within the MCL is open to any active-duty and/or honorably discharged Marine, Navy Corpsman or Navy Chaplain who served in the Fleet Marine Force. Associate membership in the MCL is open to any honorable citizen or veteran of another branch of service who supports the mission and ideals of the Marine Corps.

An informational meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the West Fargo VFW Club main dining room, 308 Sheyenne St. The meeting is hosted by the Dakota Leathernecks Detachment No. 1419 — Bismarck/Mandan area — of the MCL.

The Dakota Leathernecks are the only active MCL Detachment in North Dakota and is working to commission detachments in the Minot, Dickinson and Fargo areas.

For more information, search Dakota Leathernecks Detachment on Facebook or email dakotaleathernecks@gmail.com.