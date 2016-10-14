Harms died Monday, following a heart attack days earlier.

It was hard to pick out who was Randy Harms' best friend was at his funeral.

A hundred of them had that honor.

They lined up outside to salute the long time Minnesota Trooper, who had the reputation of a smiling, caring, fair human being.

He was the one caring for the hurting at accident scenes, out in Minnesota blizzards, or reconstructing accidents; his family was top priority.

At one point, he and Cindy had five kids under the age of four, he loved his foster children.

Even through hard times and tragedy, his faith never wavered.

The loss of children, and a house fire, where once again, Randy stepped up, saving the lives of those who were renting part of the home.

On Friday, people are remembering, "A man of character, who treated people kindly, fairly and with respect."

Another wrote, a man of "faith, integrity and compassion."

Randy would have scoffed at all the accolades and police-patrol escort, but it would have made him smile, something his friends will never forget.

The caravan of law enforcement escorted Randy's casket, along with his family down I-94, to the burial in Battle Lake.