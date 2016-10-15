"I've noticed so much that there is less," she said.

Nicklay, who lives in Moorhead and manages a craft store in downtown Fargo, is not mourning the dearth of campaign commercials on the airwaves this election season. In past campaign years featuring a presidential race, the airwaves bristled with political ads, she said, seemingly with two or three in every primetime program break.

"Now you can get through a TV show, depending on which channel you're on, and not see any," Nicklay said.

The numbers back up her observation. So far this fall, Fargo-Moorhead television stations have reported campaign ads on behalf of candidates and ballot issues totaling a little more than $650,000 to the Federal Communications Commission. The figures are current as of Wednesday, the most recent available from the FCC website.

That total is miniscule compared to the $17 million spent statewide on advertising—including print and online—in the 2012 campaign in North Dakota. The vast majority of that, $16 million, was spent in the hotly contested U.S. Senate race, in which Democrat Heidi Heitkamp beat Republican Rick Berg.

This fall's local political ad buy also was dwarfed by campaign spending in 2014, an "off year," but with a crowded issues ballot in North Dakota. The four Fargo TV stations—KVRR, WDAY, KXJB and KVLY—sold about $4.2 million in ads, and about $2.1 million from candidates' campaigns, according to FCC records.

Political ad placement this fall even pales in comparison to the hard-fought June primary in the Republican governor's race in North Dakota, in which Fargo businessman Doug Burgum beat Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, the party's endorsed candidate.

Television ad spending, statewide, in that race totaled about $1.9 million, with about $1.5 million spent by Burgum's campaign, according to estimates by the Center for Public Integrity. By comparison, so far this fall Burgum's campaign has bought TV ads totaling $23,710, according to the most recent FCC filings.

The relatively tranquil television ad campaign this fall is largely due to the peculiar dynamics of the presidential race, said Joel Minker, local sales manager at KVRR-TV.

"Even in these contentious races there hasn't been a lot of spending," he said.

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, has generated immense coverage because of his provocative statements and positions but has spent little on TV ads.

Also, Minsker said, Trump's campaign presumably has concluded that a victory in heavily Republican North Dakota is assured, so there is no need to spend money on ads. Similarly, he said, the campaign for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate, likely believes it can count on a victory in Minnesota, which usually votes for Democrats in presidential races.

"Presidential funds in North Dakota are not typically significant," said Josh Rohrer, WDAY sales manager. This year is just a more pronounced example, he said.

Neither North Dakota nor Minnesota ranks as a "swing state," hotly contested battleground states that can swing to either major party candidate in a given election.

"They spend most of their money and most of their efforts in swing states," KVRR's Minsker said.

Another reason for the relatively quiet campaign, Rohrer noted: the lack of hotly contested statewide contests in North Dakota and Minnesota.

In North Dakota, Burgum said when he announced his candidacy that winning the GOP nomination would be tantamount to winning the governor's race, and his campaign spending appears to reflect that calculation. Democrat Marvin Nelson has not spent any money on TV spots in Fargo so far, according to FCC reports.

Similarly, Republican John Hoeven does not face a well-financed challenger in Democrat Eliot Glassheim, so has not had to spend heavily to defend his U.S. Senate seat. Hoeven, seeking his second term, has spent $178,304 on television ads in Fargo in the fall campaign, according to FCC filings. Glassheim has not booked any Fargo TV ads, according to FCC filings.

Minnesota lacks a U.S. Senate race or governor's race. In the 7th Congressional District, the Democratic incumbent Rep. Collin Peterson, is facing a Republican challenger, Dave Hughes, who doesn't have the financial backing that has in some recent cycles brought heaving spending by Peterson and his opponents.

Neither candidate in the 7th District congressional race has bought TV ads in Fargo-Moorhead, according to FCC filings.

As with 2014, issue ads have dominated the airwaves in Fargo-Moorhead this year, with two North Dakota ballot measures accounting for the vast majority of spending.

The biggest spender, by far, is the No on Measure 4 campaign, which is opposing a proposal to sharply increase tobacco taxes in North Dakota. The No on Measure 4 campaign has purchased TV ads totaling $327,782—just more than half the total of all television spending in the Fargo market, according to FCC filings.

The campaign supporting Marsy's Law in North Dakota, a victim's rights proposal, has spent $84,795 in the Fargo TV market.

Those contests have been one-sided, in terms of TV ad buys. The picture was very different in 2014, when five of seven ballot issue contests on the ballot involved heavy TV ad spending, Rohrer said.

"2014 was a significantly higher than average year" for ballot issue spending, he added.

Campaign spending on television ads can be fickle, Minsker said. "It's hit and miss," he said. "It's just kind of one of those weird years."

Nicklay's realization of the dearth of political ads on TV came after she noticed that she hadn't seen a single yard sign touting the major party nominees in the presidential race around Fargo-Moorhead this fall.

That might be a sign that supporters for either candidate lack passion this year, she said. Or perhaps it's a sign that much of the discussion has moved onto social networks like Facebook and Twitter.

"I wonder," she said, "if that's what's replaced it?"