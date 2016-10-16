At an informal meeting of the Moorhead Business Association last week, members discussed frustration over the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources declining the dam permit for the $2.2 billion project. They believe local lawmakers haven't sufficiently challenged Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat who has long signaled his concerns about the project.

"We've got a bunch of people that are upset that we've got Gov. Dayton playing politics with our diversion," said Pat Kovash, owner of Kovash Marine in Moorhead and a member of the MBA.

"Respectfully, we think he's out of touch," Kovash added.

Dayton has supported the DNR's denial of the permit application, noting that 60 percent of newly flooded land would be in Minnesota, which would only receive 14 percent of the project's expected benefits.

In response to a question from The Forum for an upcoming voter guide, the Moorhead area's three legislators, all Democrats up for re-election Nov. 8, had different takes on the DNR's decision.

Rep. Paul Marquart of Dilworth, the deputy minority leader in the Minnesota House, opposes the project and applauded the denial of the permit. Rep. Ben Lien of Moorhead said he would fight for funding the project but doesn't believe legislators should try to pressure executive branch regulators. Sent. Kent Eken of Twin Valley said he's a strong supporter of the diversion who believes the DNR shouldn't have "shut the door" on it.

Two of their Republican challengers—Jordan Idso, who is running against Lien, and James Leiman, who is running against Eken—criticized their opponents for not fighting harder for the project. "I am shocked that my opponent has been silent on this issue," Leiman said.

Ben Grimsley, Marquart's opponent, said he doesn't think a state agency's decision should supercede federal support of the project, but also noted he tends to support affected landowners in land rights issue.

MBA executive director David Hunstad is crafting a letter of complaint to Dayton, to which he hopes Moorhead businesses, and ultimately, Moorhead residents, will add their voices.

Hunstad said the letter may end up leading to a local ad campaign from Moorhead businesses in support of the project.

"We're hoping it can go bigger than that," Hunstad said.

While no official board action has been taken on getting behind such a campaign, the MBA board has given its outright endorsement to the F-M diversion project.

In denying the dam permit Oct. 3, the DNR said one of its issues with what it considers to be a potentially dangerous dam is that emergency measures used during the record-breaking 2009 flood, paired with new dikes, would be enough to protect Fargo-Moorhead. When the Red River floods, the diversion would channel water around the metro area on the North Dakota side, diverting it through a 36-mile ditch and lowering flood levels as the river runs through Fargo-Moorhead.

The argument that efforts like sandbagging are sufficient to battle a big flood makes Kovash and Hunstad bristle, as does the claim that Moorhead sits slightly higher than Fargo and is better protected against high water, thus making the diversion unnecessary.

"With the amount of people in my business who work in Fargo, this is a make or break thing. We're going to sink or swim together," Kovash said.

It's unclear how the permit denial will impact the project, which is supported by city leaders in Moorhead, a member of the Diversion Authority organization formed to oversee the project's planning, construction and operation.

The DNR says the diversion can't proceed as proposed without the state's approval, but the Diversion Authority and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have said they don't expect changes with the project's timeline, which is slated to begin later this fall.

Diversion officials and the Army Corps have have also pointed out the project has been approved by Congress and no construction is scheduled on the Minnesota side of the Red River until 2019.

Dayton told U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, whose district includes Moorhead, that Minnesota will sue the Diversion Authority if they start building without the state's sign-off, Peterson said at a meeting with diversion opponents earlier this month.

The dispute is unlikely to be resolved before a vote next month on a 50-year extension of a 1½-cent sale in Fargo and Cass County, a key element of the project's funding.