On civility and the idea of a loyal opposition: An essay

I did not know these people, and I assume they did not know each other beyond standing in the same line. But it was clear something important failed. The notion of civility, of respect, of sympathy for someone else's ideas, suffered a small violence there, and I've been thinking about it ever since.

Yes, we have been fighting since the opening of our species. Fighting over resources, over food and shelter. Fighting over who will lead and who will follow. We have gone to large and small wars with the ease of emotion and bad thinking, to protect our vanity and assuage our fear more often than anything else. And we are still fighting today.

But we have also been moving, slowly, toward something better. We want to be a civil planet.

It could be said that everything we've held up as noble and deep is an act toward greater civility and depth. Religion, music, painting, dance, theater, literature, politics (yes, politics), economics and science are all ways to help us get along better, to help us understand each other more fully, to make the planet a deeper and less violent place.

Think Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra, the kitchen at Rustica, the lectures and performances at the colleges, the downtown art galleries.

We are civil when we agree. We congratulate each other for our insight and heart. Oftentimes, though, our ideas do not align. We argue. We fall too easily into lazy ideas of who wins. We

forget that we are reaching for the same goal and only disagreeing about how to get there.

We have a difficulty with the idea of compromise, though compromise is the best example of our hope. Compromise is not a failure. Compromise is the contradiction of selfishness. Think about it. Compromise is simultaneous, multiple success.

The examples are endless. A traffic light allows for opposing traffic that shares a goal of efficiency. Clothing stores compete for customers, then rent space next to each other in a mall and work together in a chamber of commerce.

Our towns compete for business. Our hospitals compete for patients. Our colleges compete for students. And yet every one of them—by virtue of offering something different—enriches our community. Whatever opposition there is, is energy for the shared goal of deeper service. We are an opposition still loyal to the larger goal.

I often go out with friends. Often we disagree about where to go. We offer opinion and reason, and some type of consensus is reached. Because of this I have gone to a hundred places I had not imagined, tasted that food and wine, and in this small way my life has been enriched beyond my limited knowings the day before.

I have debated ethics, politics, aesthetics, with people I disagree with fiercely, and yet I count them among my friends. I do not agree with their points of view, but I believe we are working toward the same goal. Their voices have made my own thinking better, more nuanced, more detailed and exact. The experience of talking to them has made my own life more sympathetic.

But we have a love of spectacle. Discord and violence arrest our attention precisely because they are the breakdown of our desire. And they are easy. Sadly, there are men and women employed to bait and imply and create discord just for the theater of anger and I, for one, find them embarrassing.

Don't get me wrong. I have nothing against protest. Nothing against strong, vocal, in-your-face defiant, sometimes mortal protest. There is no debating bigotry in any form. It needs to be put down with emphasis. But protest is the option when one side, or both sides, stop listening. It is the last resort, not the first.

We need to desire civility. We have to believe the opposition is loyal.

There is an old proverb that says it is better to light a single candle than curse the darkness. Antoine de Saint-Exupery, author of "The Little Prince," in another book writes: "Life has taught us that love does not consist in gazing at each other but in looking outward together in the same direction."

In so many ways, all of us are naturally opposed. That doesn't mean we aren't traveling the same direction. Civility is a hallmark of respect.

It is easy to stop listening to the opposition. It's easy to stuff fingers in your ears and resort to the dichotomy of right versus wrong, good versus evil, dollar versus health, my way or nothing at all. This is a childish way to live.

To listen, honestly and respectfully and well, is a bit of work sometimes. It's also at the heart of everything we desire.

W. Scott Olsen is a professor at Concordia College. He is the author of several travel/adventure books. His recent work combines nonfiction and photography to illuminate common but usually unseen places.