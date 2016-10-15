St. Michael man dies in rollover near Devils Lake
FARGO – A St. Michael, N.D., man has died in a crash near Devils Lake after he was ejected from his vehicle Saturday, Oct. 15, the state Highway Patrol said.
The 46-year-old, who hasn’t been named by the patrol, was northbound on 89th Avenue Northeast about 12 miles southeast of Devils Lake when he failed to negotiate a curve at around 10:47 a.m.
The 1998 Ford sedan he was in rolled into the west ditch and he was ejected. The patrol said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man hadn’t been wearing seat belts.