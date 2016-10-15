The NDSA and the Sioux County Sheriff's Department are working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate two cases near Cannon Ball, the association stated in a release.

According to the NDSA, one case involves a dead saddle horse, four dead cows and more than 30 head of missing cattle. The other involves three dead bison. In both cases, some animals appear to have been butchered, the release said.

Cannon Ball is near the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests at Sacred Stone Camp, though the NDSA Chief Brand Inspector Stan Misek said they don't know who was responsible for the incidents.

"They're missing from right beside the camps, right there," Misek said. "We don't know. We don't know for sure. We're just putting it out there and hopefully somebody will come forward."

The NDSA advised livestock producers in the area to keep an extra keen eye on their herds after the reports and is asking producers to report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately.

Misek suggested producers keep an up-to-date head count, be on the watch for any unusual activity or strange vehicles in the area and notify the NDSA or law enforcement of anything out of the ordinary.

The NDSA also is offering a reward of up to $14,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person stealing, butchering or shooting cattle, horses or mules in the state.

Anyone with information about the cases should call Misek at 701-223-2522 or 701-720-2430, or Sioux County Sheriff Frank Landeis at 701-854-3481.