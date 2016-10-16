Search
    Fugitive focus: Prince Boimein Dahn

    By Forum Staff Report Today at 6:20 p.m.
    Wanted for child abuse, felonious restraint, theft of property and refusing to halt

    Height: 5'7"

    Weight: 140

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Black

    Skin: Black

    Age: 24

    Cass County law enforcement officials are seeking Prince Boimein Dahn, who has warrants for his arrest for child abuse, felonious restraint, theft of property and refusing to halt, according to the High Plains Fugitive Task Force.

    Dahn's criminal history includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting, false reports to law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

    He has the name "Prince Jr." tattooed on his left forearm.

    The U.S. Marshals Service, a member of the task force that also includes the Cass County Sheriff's Department, asks those with information about his whereabouts to call the agency at (701) 297-5764 or their local law enforcement agency. Do not try to apprehend the suspect.

    This is a weekly profile on the Marshals Service's most wanted in the region.

