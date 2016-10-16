Search
    Highway Patrol names victim in deadly crash near Devils Lake

    By Forum staff reports Today at 8:51 p.m.

    FARGO — The driver killed in a crash near Devils Lake Saturday, Oct. 15, was Robert Herman Jr., 46, of St. Michael, the state Highway Patrol said Sunday.

    According to a report released by the patrol, the crash happened around 10:50 a.m. on 89th Avenue Northeast, about 12 miles southeast of Devils Lake.

    Herman was northbound in a Ford sedan when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road causing the car to roll into a ditch, the patrol said. He was ejected and was declared dead at the scene.

