Highway Patrol names victim in deadly crash near Devils Lake
FARGO — The driver killed in a crash near Devils Lake Saturday, Oct. 15, was Robert Herman Jr., 46, of St. Michael, the state Highway Patrol said Sunday.
According to a report released by the patrol, the crash happened around 10:50 a.m. on 89th Avenue Northeast, about 12 miles southeast of Devils Lake.
Herman was northbound in a Ford sedan when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road causing the car to roll into a ditch, the patrol said. He was ejected and was declared dead at the scene.