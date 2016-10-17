Search
    North Dakota teen accidentally shot in the thigh by brother

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:51 a.m.

    Richland County, N.D. - A boy was brought to the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his brother on a farm south of Abercrombie Sunday, Oct. 16.

    The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff's Office said. A father and his 9-year-old son were shooting pigeons in the basement of an old property.

    The 9-year-old accidentally shot through the basement with .22, hitting his 13-year-old brother in the thigh.

    The teen was taken to Essentia Hospital and later released.

    The case remains under investigation.

