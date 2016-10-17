Nicholas C. Morris, 35, earlier pleaded guilty in Cass County District Court to one count of accomplice to murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault stemming from the incident that happened May 17, 2015, outside of Rick's Bar, 2721 Main Ave.

Judge Wade Webb handed down a sentence that was in line with one recommended by Assistant Cass County State's Attorney Tristan Van de Streek, who said that while Morris deserved credit for cooperating in the investigation of Gaarsland's death, he still should receive a significant sentence for what Van de Streek called a bar fight that went on too long "and got too brutal."

Morris's attorney, Mark Blumer, asked for a sentence of three years, stating that in the chaos of the fight it wasn't clear his client ever struck Gaarsland.

Morris told members of Gaarsland's family who were sitting in the courtroom, "My heart breaks for you."

He also said he was sorry for not recognizing during the incident that Gaarsland was in trouble "until it was too late." Morris also apologized for "being a coward" and leaving the scene of the fight.

Three other men have pleaded guilty to charges in the case and are awaiting sentencing.

The three and the charges they pleaded to are:

• Jason Oien, one count of manslaughter and two counts of conspiring to commit aggravated assault.

• Scott Moen, one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

• Jessy Olson, one count of accomplice to murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The latter assault charges pertain to attacks on Gaarsland's wife, Laura, and Matthew Breitbach, a bystander who tried to protect the Gaarslands when they were attacked outside the bar.