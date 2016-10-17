Bond set for Critt in Moorhead arson, murder case

Justin Marshall Critt, 39, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Melissa Willcoxon, 49, whose body was found June 28 in the burned-out remains of a south Moorhead home that Willcoxon had been watching while the homeowners were away.

Critt is also charged with first-degree arson in that case.

Judge Michelle Lawson on Monday set conditions of release for Critt at $250,000 bond with conditions, or $500,000 bond without conditions.

Critt is scheduled to stand trial starting Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Cass County District Court on a felony charge of robbery in connection with an incident that happened at a Fargo liquor store the day before the house fire in Moorhead.

Cass County District Court documents state that early on June 27 a man took bottles of liquor from Empire Liquors, 424 Broadway, and ran out of the store.

A security guard chased the man and forced him to the ground, at which point it is alleged Critt attacked the guard from behind and punched him in the face. Critt also tried to stab the guard with a piece of broken liquor bottle before running away, according to court documents, which state Critt dropped a backpack at the scene.