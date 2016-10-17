Melania Trump says her husband was 'egged on' by Billy Bush

Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Trump said that her husband and Bush were engaging in "boy talk, and he was led on -- like, egged on -- from the host to say dirty and bad stuff."

Trump said that she was "surprised" by the remarks because she had not heard husband use that language. "I said like I don't know that person that would talk that way, and that he would say that kind of stuff in private," she said.

"I heard many different stuff -- boys talk," she said. "The boys, the way they talk when they grow up and they want to sometimes show each other, 'Oh, this and that' and talking about the girls. But yes, I was surprised, of course."

The full interview will air on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" Monday night. In another interview on Monday, with Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt, Trump defended her husband's attacks on Bill Clinton's past.

"They're asking for it. They started. They started from the -- from the beginning of the campaign putting my -- my picture from modeling days," Melania Trump said in the interview, which will be previewed tonight on "The Five" and will air on Tuesday on "Fox & Friends." "That was my modeling days and I'm proud what I did. I worked very hard."

Donald Trump's campaign invited four of Bill Clinton's accusers to the most recent presidential debate, and Trump referred to some of their claims of sexual assault against Clinton as he squared off against his wife, Hillary Clinton.

Melania Trump also told Earhardt that her husband's lewd and vulgar language on an "Access Hollywood" recording were "offensive to me and they were inappropriate. And he apologized to me. And I expect -- I accept his apology. And we are moving on."

"I -- this is not the man that I know," she said. "This is -- we could see, as I always said, as my husband said, as well, for a successful businessman, entrepreneur, entertainer to achieving so much in his life, being in so many shows, so many tapes, it's very hard to run for public office. And he did this anyway. He said, I want to help American people. I want to keep America safe. I want to bring back jobs, bring back economy, so our children, our futures will be the best way possible."

Polls show that Donald Trump is running far behind Hillary Clinton with women. The Trump campaign has often put the spotlight on Trump's daughter Ivanka in trying to improve its standing among women, while Melania Trump has kept a low profile.