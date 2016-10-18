Pancreatic cancer vigil, walk set for Nov. 10

Event registration and a silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 619 Broadway. There will be a short program honoring loved ones who have battled pancreatic cancer at 6:30, followed by "The Purple Walk."

Participants are encouraged to wear purple, the color of pancreatic cancer awareness. Purple glow sticks will be handed out to illuminate the walk with purple.

Participants will walk along Broadway toward the Hotel Donaldson, which will be lit in purple in honor of the walk. Silent auction proceeds and donations will go toward gas cards for pancreatic cancer patients, and an endowment through the Sanford Health Roger Maris Cancer Center to help fund the effort to get Fargo/Moorhead patients recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer into clinical trials.

For more information, visit www.fmpancreaticcancerawareness.com.