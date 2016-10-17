SD jury says hog barn is not a nuisance

After a three-day jury trial, the jury decided Cedar Creek Feeders, based in Hartford, and DelRay Geidel, of Dimock, on whose property the barn was built, did not create or maintain a nuisance by constructing the barn, according to court documents.

The suit was filed against Cedar Creek and Geidel by Herman and Jeanette Fink of Armour and Karl and Alene Fink of Northfield, Minnesota. All four individuals own property near the hog barn.

On April 16, 2013, Geidel "deeded" part of his property to Cedar Creek, which proceeded to build a 65-by-131 foot hog barn 7 miles northeast of Armour, which is less than one-quarter mile from the Finks' property.

The Finks said the sight, smell and sound of the barn was a nuisance and led to a decline in their property values and sought reparations from both Cedar Creek Feeders and Geidel.

Twelve jurors deliberated for four hours Friday, according to the plaintiffs' attorney, Mike Fink, but ultimately decided in favor of Geidel and Cedar Creek.

"I know that the jurors were sympathetic to the plaintiffs. I know the jurors were considering the thing very carefully," Mike Fink said. "They worked hard, and we respect their decision, and we appreciate their careful consideration."

Mike Fink said the plaintiffs have no plans to move forward with the suit, so they will have to adjust to their situation.

"I think they're just kind of stuck living with the stink," Mike Fink said. "At this point in time, they don't have any remedy to require the barn folks to do really anything, so yeah, I mean, the situation is likely to probably continue as it is today, from my view."

According to court documents, Cedar Creek intends to plant trees and complete landscaping when the ground has fully settled, which should mask the sight, smell and sounds of the operation.

Attorneys for Cedar Creek Feeders and Geidel, Reed Rasmussen and Eric Kerkvliet, respectively, did not immediately return requests for comment.