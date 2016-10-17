13-year-old injured in West Fargo bicycle, car crash
WEST FARGO — A 13-year-old boy was injured when he rode his bike into the side of a vehicle at the intersection of Prairie Parkway and 12th Avenue East about 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, the West Fargo Police Department reported.
Hamdi Mohamud, 27, of Fargo was westbound on Prairie Parkway when the boy, who was riding north on 12th Avenue, ran into the side of Mohamud's vehicle, the police report said.
The boy was transported to an area hospital by his family as a precaution, the report said