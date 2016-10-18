Candidate forums slated Oct. 18, 20 in Fargo
FARGO—Candidates for the Cass County Commission and North Dakota Legislative District 44 will participate in a candidate forum Tuesday, Oct. 18, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley.
The County Commission candidate forum starts at 6:30 p.m. and the District 44 forum begins at 8:15 p.m. in the Fargo City Commission Room at City Hall, 200 3rd St. N.
Candidates for state legislative Districts 46 and 16 races will be participating in a candidate forum on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., also at the Fargo City Commission meeting room. The District 46 forum will begin at 6 p.m. and District 16 forum will begin at 7:15 p.m.
These forums will be rebroadcast on Fargo Public Access channel. For more information, contact Mary C. Tintes at (701) 238-0714.