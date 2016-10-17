Downtown conference in Fargo Oct. 18, 19
FARGO — The the sixth annual North Dakota Downtown Conference is Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Radisson Hotel, Loretta Building, Fargo Theatre and Sanctuary Event Center in Fargo.
Robert Gibbs and Donna Harris, two nationally recognized keynote speakers, will give presentations about urban retail management and creating successful downtown organizations: Gibbs at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Sanctuary Event Center and Harris at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Sanctuary Event Center.
Doug Burgum and Mike Zimney of Fargo will give keynote presentations on Wednesday about the importance of building partnerships in downtown development: Burgum at noon at the Sanctuary Event Center and Zimney at 3:20 p.m.
There will be breakout sessions on pop-up shops, creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem and a walking tour that highlights projects and key components in downtown Fargo.