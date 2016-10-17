Downtown conference in Fargo Oct. 18, 19

Robert Gibbs and Donna Harris, two nationally recognized keynote speakers, will give presentations about urban retail management and creating successful downtown organizations: Gibbs at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Sanctuary Event Center and Harris at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Sanctuary Event Center.

Doug Burgum and Mike Zimney of Fargo will give keynote presentations on Wednesday about the importance of building partnerships in downtown development: Burgum at noon at the Sanctuary Event Center and Zimney at 3:20 p.m.

There will be breakout sessions on pop-up shops, creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem and a walking tour that highlights projects and key components in downtown Fargo.