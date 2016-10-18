Fargo brush chipping program ends Oct. 31

After Oct. 31, Fargo residents can continue to haul their brush and logs to the landfill at no charge (as they can throughout the year) or contact a commercial tree service.

The landfill is located at 4501 7th Ave. N. Operating hours for the landfill are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (except for holiday hours). Proof of residency is required.

For additional information and program guidelines, call the Forestry Department at (701) 241-1465 or visit the website at www.cityoffargo.com/forestry.