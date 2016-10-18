Fargo brush chipping program ends Oct. 31
FARGO—The city of Fargo will conclude its 2016 residential curbside brush chipping program on Monday, Oct. 31.
Residents can pile brush on their front boulevard to be picked up on their assigned garbage day. After that date, brush will not be collected curbside. The program will resume next May.
After Oct. 31, Fargo residents can continue to haul their brush and logs to the landfill at no charge (as they can throughout the year) or contact a commercial tree service.
The landfill is located at 4501 7th Ave. N. Operating hours for the landfill are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (except for holiday hours). Proof of residency is required.
For additional information and program guidelines, call the Forestry Department at (701) 241-1465 or visit the website at www.cityoffargo.com/forestry.