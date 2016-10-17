The vote was 27 in support of a resolution supporting Bresciani, with no opposing votes but two senators abstaining. The vote was taken Sunday night, Oct. 16, and announced Monday.

The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education refrained from extending Bresciani's contract last summer, though it decided to extend the contracts for presidents at the state's other campuses. The board said it would make a decision on Bresciani's contract in November after reviewing his progress on goals of communication, teamwork, collaboration, research and consolidation of information technology.

In the wake of the contract delay, Bresciani was the subject of an independent investigator's report for his handling of a controversial new media policy for the Bison, guidelines that were discarded before they could be implemented.

The investigator, a Kansas lawyer, concluded that Bresciani could have done a better job in communicating his position in rescinding the guidelines, but determined he didn't violate any university system policies.

Student senators credit Bresciani with being a skillful administrator who has been able to avoid any harsh cuts as a result of the state's budget shortfall.

"People have been very happy with where he's taken the university and where he plans to take the university," said Calla Harper, a student senator who is majoring in marketing. "We get to see in student government other universities that are struggling and have to cut back."

By preparing and anticipating the possibility of tightening state budgets, Bresciani was able to avoid cuts that damaged programs, unlike painful cuts at other campuses, Harper said.

The University of North Dakota, for example, cut more than $21 million earlier this year, eliminating nearly 140 positions and laying off 20 people while trimming academic and sports programs. In response to state-mandated across-the-board trims, NDSU cut a required $6.4 million with no major program cuts, and its plan for the two-year budget beginning next summer would cut another nearly $16 million without layoffs.

"The evidence speaks for itself," said Nathaniel Thoreson, a student senator who echoed Harper's point. "President Bresciani has done an excellent job dealing with a very difficult situation."

Bresciani has been careful with spending. During their discussion of the resolution, student senators noted that Bresciani trimmed $1 million from the budget of the new president's house on campus, Thoreson said.

"He's been very fiscally responsible," he said.

The search for his replacement would be both time-consuming and expensive.

"If we were not renew his contract, the timing is very poor," Thoreson said. "That's just money we don't need to be spending."

Also, he said, NDSU would suffer by not having a president to testify on behalf of the university's need in the upcoming legislative session. "We'd lost a lot of footing," Thoreson said.

"We'd be throwing away essentially a very good president," Harper said.

Student senators also favored keeping Bresciani to help stability during a time of budgetary turmoil. Progress at the university would be stalled during the year or longer it would take to bring in a new president, students said.

"He's just been there for all the financial stuff that's going on," said Klarissa Walvatne, a student senator who supports Bresciani. "It's good to have stable leadership within a university."

Although student senators were strongly in support of keeping Bresciani, Harper said, some said they heard from other students that he could do a better job communicating with students.

Eduardo Faundez, a doctoral candidate in entomology, said he abstained because the graduate students he represents said they never saw Bresciani, except when he attended a football game, and did not feel they knew him well.

The NDSU Staff Senate voted this summer to provide a letter of support for Bresciani. In the letter to state board members, Jim Osland, the NDSU Staff Senate president, said Bresciani did a good job keeping staff informed.

"We know when we reach out to President Bresciani that we have been heard," Osland wrote. "He is a leader who makes NDSU a better place to work."

Osland added, "He has given NDSU staff a voice like no President before him."

The NDSU Faculty Senate is in the process of voting on a proposed resolution of support for Bresciani. Results will be announced Wednesday.