The home invasion was reported about 3:40 a.m., on Oct. 19, in the 1100 block of Belsly Boulevard, according to a report released by Moorhead police Lt. Tory Jacobson.

The residents of a third-floor apartment reported that three unidentified Somalian males in their late teens or early 20s forced their way into the apartment, and a young adult who was inside the apartment jumped from the balcony to the ground as the suspects were breaking in, Jacobson said.

A juvenile who remained inside the apartment told police he did not see any weapons prior to the three suspects leaving the scene.

Nothing was taken in the incident, police said.

The resident who jumped from the balcony was taken by ambulance to Sanford Medical Center for injuries that weren't life-threatening, Jacobson said.

Police are working to determine possible motives and whether there was a prior relationship between the parties involved, he said.