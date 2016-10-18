Critt pleads guilty to stealing liquor

Justin Marshall Critt, 39, is charged in Clay County District Court with second-degree murder and arson in the death of Melissa Willcoxon, 49, whose body was found June 28 in the burned-out remains of a south Moorhead home that Willcoxon had been watching while the homeowners were away.

Critt was scheduled to stand trial Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Cass County District Court in a case involving the theft of two liquor bottles from Empire Liquors, 424 Broadway, in Fargo.

The trial was canceled after Critt pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft and was sentenced to 30 days of time served. He originally faced a charge of felony robbery.

Court documents state that a man took bottles of liquor from Empire Liquors, 424 Broadway, about midnight on June 27 and ran out of the store.

A security guard chased the man and tackled him, at which point Critt attacked the guard from behind, punching the guard and threatening him with a broken bottle, according to court documents.

Critt is being held in the Clay County Jail.