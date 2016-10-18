Four killed in northwest North Dakota crash

The incident happened about 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 8 about 6 miles east of New Town.

A pickup that was westbound on Highway 23 collided with a car that was southbound on Highway 8 after the car failed to stop at the intersection.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old woman from Mandaree, died at the scene, as did three male passengers who were in the back seat of the car—a 27-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 21-year old, all from Mandaree.

A 28-year-old female from Mandaree who was a front-seat passenger in the car was seriously injured.

The driver of the pickup, a 23-year-old male from Denton, Texas, and a 38-year-old male passenger in the pickup, who is from New Braunfels, Texas, were not injured.

No further details were available.