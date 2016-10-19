Four killed in northwest North Dakota crash identified

According to a report released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol:

The incident happened about 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 8 about 6 miles east of New Town.

A pickup that was westbound on Highway 23 collided with a car that was southbound on Highway 8 after the car failed to stop at the intersection.

According to the patrol, the victims are the driver of the car, 23-year-old Jasmin White Owl, and passengers 21-year-old Robert White Owl, 23-year-old Matthew Yellow Wolf, and 27-year-old Mario White Mountain, all of Mandaree.

A 28-year-old female from Mandaree, Dorothy White Owl, who was a front-seat passenger in the car, was seriously injured.

Only Jasmin White Owl was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

The driver of the pickup, Dylan Foster, 23, from Denton, Texas, and his 38-year-old male passenger, Eric Stroup, from New Braunfels, Texas, were not injured. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.