Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Four killed in northwest North Dakota crash identified

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:53 a.m.

    NEW TOWN, N.D.—The four people who died when the car they were in collided with a pickup near New Town Monday evening, Oct. 17, have been identified.

    According to a report released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol:

    The incident happened about 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 8 about 6 miles east of New Town.

    A pickup that was westbound on Highway 23 collided with a car that was southbound on Highway 8 after the car failed to stop at the intersection.

    According to the patrol, the victims are the driver of the car, 23-year-old Jasmin White Owl, and passengers 21-year-old Robert White Owl, 23-year-old Matthew Yellow Wolf, and 27-year-old Mario White Mountain, all of Mandaree.

    A 28-year-old female from Mandaree, Dorothy White Owl, who was a front-seat passenger in the car, was seriously injured.

    Only Jasmin White Owl was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

    The driver of the pickup, Dylan Foster, 23, from Denton, Texas, and his 38-year-old male passenger, Eric Stroup, from New Braunfels, Texas, were not injured. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

    Explore related topics:Newsnew townNorth Dakotaaccidentsdeathsmandaree
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement