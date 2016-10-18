Minnesota sees record one-day online voter registration

The record number includes new registrations and updates to existing registrations, Simon said in a statement released Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Tuesday is the last day for Minnesotans to pre-register to vote ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Eligible Minnesotans can register to vote online at www.mnvotes.org until 11:59 p.m., or return a paper voter registration application to the Office of the Secretary of State or their local elections office by 5 p.m.

Voters who do not pre-register may register at their regular polling place on Election Day.

In Clay County, voter pre-registration has been strong for about the past week and there has been a pronounced shift away from pre-registering in person to doing so online, said Shannon Morin, a deputy Clay County auditor.

The surge in online voter registrations statewide on Monday was likely helped by a reminder that the secretary of state's office posted on Facebook Monday evening, Simon said.

Voter registration applications are also available at every state agency, all 87 county offices throughout the state, and online in English, Spanish, Hmong, Somali, Vietnamese, Russian, Chinese, Lao, Oromo, Khmer, Amharic, and Karen. To request an application in an alternative format such as Braille, call (877) 600-8683

Minnesotans who are already registered to vote can confirm their voter registration information is up to date at mnvotes.org. While Minnesota has more than 3.2 million registered voters, there are an additional 800,000 residents who are eligible but have not yet registered to vote, Simon said.