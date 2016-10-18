Michael Moore unveils secret Donald Trump movie
LOS ANGELES—Michael Moore announced that he would be debuting a Donald Trump movie Tuesday night at the IFC Center in New York.
The movie, "Michael Moore in TrumpLand," is a film version of his one-man show, which he has been performing in Ohio.
It's described at the "film Ohio Republicans tried to shut down." In the movie, "Moore dives right into hostile territory with his daring and hilarious one-man show, deep in the heart of TrumpLand in the weeks before the 2016 election."
Moore unveiled the project in a tweet on Monday night, Oct. 17, that showed an editing bay with an image of the Trump children.
Hey NYC- Who wants a peek @ what I've been up 2? Tues, 9:30pm, IFC Center. TIx free, 1st come, b.o. opens 8:30pm. pic.twitter.com/SrAhaq74ME
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 18, 2016
Moore ushered in a whole new era of partisan-charged documentaries in 2004, when his film "Fahrenheit 9/11" became a box office hit. It also inspired responses from conservative filmmakers.
Moore has warned of a Trump victory in the general election, and he's teased that he's had an "October surprise" in the works.